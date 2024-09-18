Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom's son 'best person' in her family

Katy Perry gushed over Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn saying he is the 'best person' in her family.



The 39-year-old Roar hitmaker revealed in a recent chat with Audacy that her 13-year-old stepson gives her a helping ear for her music.

During the conversation about her new album, 143, Perry was asked if she asks any family members for feedback.

In response, Parry jokingly said, "They've had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but like...my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out. They're sick of it. It's family, they're just going to be real. I don't do a listening party."

However she noted how Flynn, who Bloom shares with his ex Miranda Kerr, has been helpful, Perry said, "I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear," Perry shares. "He's probably the best person out of my whole family."

She went on to say, "He loved 'Never Really Over.' I played that to him before it came out and I was like, 'What do you think?' And he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All the Love,' which is on 143. And that's like one of my favorite songs that I wrote."

But Flynn is not the only fan of Perry's song, she revealed that her daughter, Daisy Dove, 4, whom she shares with Bloom, also sings one of her songs.

"She actually just started singing 'Roar.' On the flip side, she's also singing 'Peacock,' and now I know what every parent went through in 2008," Perry noted on BBC's The One Show.