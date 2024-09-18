Lily Collins stuns alongside 'Emily In Paris' castmates for an event in NYC

 
Lily Collins sizzled in black mini dress alongside her 'Emily In Paris' castmates Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu an event in NYC

September 18, 2024

Lily Collins stepped out in a sheer black mini dress to attend an Emily In Paris event in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress added coordinating sheer black pantyhose as she walked the red carpet in pointy-toe black heels with embellished ankle straps.

According to Daily Mail, Lily's skin was aglow in soft makeup that included a mauve hue on her cheekbones and matching matte lip stain.

Meanwhile, her sleek, bob haircut was ironed straight and arranged in a deep, precise center part as she tucked one side behind her ear.

Moreover, she wore sparkly stud earrings while posing with co-stars Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as per the publication. 

For Ashley’s part, she arrived in a monochrome green ensemble that included a jewel-toned olive pantsuit with pleated, wide-leg trousers.

Additionally, she wore a white purse over her shoulder, which had gold hardware accents and a coin-like pattern along the front flap.

Furthermore, Park pulled her dark hair into a high ponytail with a long, side swept piece framing one angle of her face.

As per the outlet, Emily In Paris' fans went wild on Monday after learning that the show has been renewed for a fifth season after Collins made the announcement on Good Morning America

