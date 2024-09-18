Lily Collins stuns alongside 'Emily In Paris' castmates for an event in NYC

Lily Collins stepped out in a sheer black mini dress to attend an Emily In Paris event in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress added coordinating sheer black pantyhose as she walked the red carpet in pointy-toe black heels with embellished ankle straps.

According to Daily Mail, Lily's skin was aglow in soft makeup that included a mauve hue on her cheekbones and matching matte lip stain.

Meanwhile, her sleek, bob haircut was ironed straight and arranged in a deep, precise center part as she tucked one side behind her ear.

Moreover, she wore sparkly stud earrings while posing with co-stars Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as per the publication.

For Ashley’s part, she arrived in a monochrome green ensemble that included a jewel-toned olive pantsuit with pleated, wide-leg trousers.

Additionally, she wore a white purse over her shoulder, which had gold hardware accents and a coin-like pattern along the front flap.

Furthermore, Park pulled her dark hair into a high ponytail with a long, side swept piece framing one angle of her face.

As per the outlet, Emily In Paris' fans went wild on Monday after learning that the show has been renewed for a fifth season after Collins made the announcement on Good Morning America.