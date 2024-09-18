Zayn Malik makes huge announcement 10 years after One Direction exit

Zayn Malik is looking forward to touring the UK and America for the first time as a solo artist.



Zayn has confirmed to fans that he will soon be making his onstage debut after he recently dropped a major hint on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During a recent episode, Zayn, 31, appeared out of nowhere and started playing music from Fallon's laptop before handing him a piece of paper.

The announcement read: "Hey Jimmy, great to see you mate. I'm going on my first-ever solo tour this autumn so maybe when you're done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway To The Sky Tour across the US and UK. I'm making an official announcement tomorrow morning, let me know what date you want tickets for," leaving Fallon stunned.

The announcement comes despite his earlier admission of onstage anxiety and mental health concerns.

The musician confessed in an op-ed piece that when he cancelled one performance, a team member suggested releasing a statement saying he was ill—but the Bradford-born singer wanted to be transparent with his fans.

"As a solo performer, I felt much more exposed, and the psychological stress of performing had just gotten to be too much for me to handle—at that moment, at least,” he wrote at the time.

Just recently, Zayn also teased his followers on Instagram with a black-and-white video, showing him walking through an expansive meadow before the clip instantly turns into colour. "I know it took a while but we're here," he exclaims in the video.

While Zayn hasn’t revealed any dates for his solo tour debut, the singer made his first solo concert debut earlier this year in London with an all-soldout show.

