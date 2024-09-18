‘AGT' judges rave about finale contestant: 'You're rockstar'

Richard Goodall is one of the few contestants who has reached America’s Got Talent finale and his voice is something that is taking the judges of the reality show to cloud nine.



Worked as a school janitor for decades, the Terre Haute native covered 80s band Journey's hit track Faithfully in the last round, to the much applause of his audience.

Reacting to his performance, Heidi Klum, one of the judges on the panel, said, “Richard, I have been faithfully the biggest fan since the very, very first day we met, all the way through this competition."

She continued, “You are such an amazing man. You're so humble and so kind. You're also a little bit quiet, but not when you are behind that microphone. Then you're a big rock star!" adding, I want you to win this so bad, Richard!"

In sync, her co-judge Simon Cowell said, “I could feel the energy behind me," noting, "Honestly. From the minute you came on this show, you've never crumbled. You haven't. You've risen. And you know what? We all need a hero right now, and you are our hero."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Howie Mandel said, "You know, not only is he a hero, but also, he is great. I will make a prediction right now. I think you just sang yourself one million dollars."