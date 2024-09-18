 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie 'does not want terrible scar' on Paxton's face: Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Paxton suffered a lethal e-bike accident

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolie does not want terrible scar on Paxtons face: Source
Photo: Angelina Jolie 'does not want terrible scar' on Paxton's face: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly concerned for her son Paxton following the e-bike crash. 

As fans will be aware, Angelina Jolie’s Vietnamese-born son Pax made his first appearance since the e-bike accident at the premiere of Without Blood at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8th September 2024 with his mother.

During this event, a scar was visible on Pax’s forehead, and now an insider recently shared with Daily Mail that the acting sensation is already consulting a plastic surgeon to address this scar.

A tipster tattled, "Angie (Angelina Jolie) wanted to make sure Pax did not have a terrible scar on his face so she asked a top plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to look at him and take care of it."

The source even claimed about Angelina, "She is a very hands-on mother and does whatever she can for her kids,” claiming, “she made the call herself and was there during the consultation," after which they resigned from the chat.

After Paxton was released from the ICU, an insider revealed to People Magazine, "It’s been a few weeks since the accident, but he’s still recovering and receiving treatments."

"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky," the source also added

As per this confidante, the 49-year-old actress "was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident," noting that her other kids were "supporting Pax as best as they can."

Amanda Holden finds replacement for eldest daughter? video
Amanda Holden finds replacement for eldest daughter?
Why Ludacris' daughters ‘can't make fun' of dauntless outfit choices video
Why Ludacris' daughters ‘can't make fun' of dauntless outfit choices
Jennifer Lopez would love to date Zac Efron, Joe Jonas: Source
Jennifer Lopez would love to date Zac Efron, Joe Jonas: Source
Ryan Reynolds recalls 'haunting' advice from Marvel boss
Ryan Reynolds recalls 'haunting' advice from Marvel boss
Jane's Addiction release new song amid hiatus announcement
Jane's Addiction release new song amid hiatus announcement
Katy Perry's fans unfolds mystery behind singer's new pictures
Katy Perry's fans unfolds mystery behind singer's new pictures
Royal fanatics get a shocking surprise
Royal fanatics get a shocking surprise
Real reason behind Dave Grohl's confession about cheating on wife
Real reason behind Dave Grohl's confession about cheating on wife