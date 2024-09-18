Photo: Angelina Jolie 'does not want terrible scar' on Paxton's face: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly concerned for her son Paxton following the e-bike crash.

As fans will be aware, Angelina Jolie’s Vietnamese-born son Pax made his first appearance since the e-bike accident at the premiere of Without Blood at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8th September 2024 with his mother.

During this event, a scar was visible on Pax’s forehead, and now an insider recently shared with Daily Mail that the acting sensation is already consulting a plastic surgeon to address this scar.

A tipster tattled, "Angie (Angelina Jolie) wanted to make sure Pax did not have a terrible scar on his face so she asked a top plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to look at him and take care of it."

The source even claimed about Angelina, "She is a very hands-on mother and does whatever she can for her kids,” claiming, “she made the call herself and was there during the consultation," after which they resigned from the chat.

After Paxton was released from the ICU, an insider revealed to People Magazine, "It’s been a few weeks since the accident, but he’s still recovering and receiving treatments."

"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky," the source also added

As per this confidante, the 49-year-old actress "was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident," noting that her other kids were "supporting Pax as best as they can."