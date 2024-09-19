 
King Charles sets major condition on meeting Prince Harry upon his UK return

Prince Harry to touch down in UK on September 30th to attend WellChild Awards

September 19, 2024

King Charles has set a condition regarding meeting Prince Harry as the Duke prepares to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex shared a heartfelt statement, confirming his return to his home country on September 30th, igniting speculations regarding a royal reunion.

Speaking on the matter, a royal expert suggested the monarch may be open to a reconciliation, but any meeting would be on Charles' terms.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers also noted that while Charles would see Harry, there are no chances that Prince William would agree for a meeting with his estranged brother.

"Well, he does seem to be coming quite often, doesn't he? Which in some ways is a good sign, I think,” the expert told The Sun.

"If he keeps coming at least there is a chance at some stage he'll meet up with his father, and you know, maybe this can be a step towards some sort of reconciliation.

"I think there's quite a long way to go but it's nice that he feels he can come here anyway."

Vickers went on to share a warning for Harry, the Duke of Sussex, telling him that any meeting with Charles would happen on the King's terms.

"If I may put it like this, if the King wishes to see him, he will arrange to see him,” he explained. "If he doesn't wish to see him, he'll be too busy. Simple as that."

