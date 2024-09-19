'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan opens up about fatherhood

While speaking with People at the CBS Hosts Sit-Down Comedy Event in Los Angeles, the Young Sheldon star opened up about how much he's enjoying fatherhood after welcoming a baby girl called Emma Rae Jordan with his girlfriend Jenna Weeks in May.

In this regard, the 21-year-old began at length by admitting, “It's been great for me, man. There's nothing better. She's 4 months old now and I've got two little nieces, a five-year-old niece and a two-year-old niece. So I've been around kids and I've always loved them, but I can give my nieces back.”

Moreover, Jordan, who played Georgie Cooper on the popular series stated, “I can't give mine back. I'm stuck with her. I'm just kidding. No, but she's great, man. There's nothing better than freaking being a dad. There's nothing better, for sure.”

As per the publication, as for what his new addition has taught him since she arrived, Jordan added, “To be patient. To be patient. yeah.”

Additionally, Montana announced the birth of his first baby in an Instagram post shared on May 21 which showed the actor cradling his little girl, who was swaddled in a pink and white blanket and wearing a matching hat with a pink satin bow.



In regards to the caption, he wrote, "5/21/2024 God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always."

It is worth mentioning that since then, the star has been documenting his daughter’s first few months on his social media, including when she joined him on the set of his upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, as per the outlet.

