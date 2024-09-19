 
Colin Farrell responds to comparisons ahead of 'The Penguin's' release

Colin Farrell reflects on comparisons before the premiere of 'The Penguin'

September 19, 2024

Colin Farrell, the Irish actor, recently walked on the red carpet at The Penguin’s premiere and shared his opinion about his role of Oswald "Oz" Cobb and other iconic TV dramas.

At the premiere of The Penguin in New York on September 17, Collin, who first depicted the character as the Gotham City villain Oz in 2022’s The Batman, was informed that his portrayal as Oz has been compared to The Soporsons. 

The 48-year-old actor responded, saying, "I've only seen two episodes [of The Sopranos]. I have Sopranos, I have Breaking Bad, and someday when I grow up, I have The Wire to catch up on, which are the three I think of when I think of extraordinary television."

Moreover, Colin admitted that he takes it as a compliment when people compare The Penguin to The Sopranos: “That, kind of, in their time, changed the face of television and opened up possibilities for other shows... So what do I think of when I hear about those comparisons? Nothing but compliments."

“You know, they're revered and deeply loved shows by so many people. So that's — they're cool comparisons. I think there are worse ones you could make," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the premiere appeared to be a special occasion for Colin because he attended with his 14-year-old son, Henry. Farrell also has a 21-year-old son, James Padraig Farrell.

