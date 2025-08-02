Stevie Nicks halts tour after painful injury

Stevie Nicks postpones tour after painful injury

Stevie Nicks has postponed several tour dates as she suffered an injury.

The Dream singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 1, to make an announcement that she is pausing her tour for two months after an accident that resulted in a "fractured shoulder."

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled," the statement began. "Please note that October dates will be unaffected."

"More information will be available at the point of purchase. Ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates below. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date."

The tour will continue with its first show in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, October 1.

"Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience," the statement ended.

After the announcement, fans rushed to the comment section of the post to send their blessings and well wishes for Stevie.

This came after Stevie and Lindsey Buckingham, her former Buckingham Nicks member, announced that they would release their eponymous 1973 album Buckingham Nicks in September.