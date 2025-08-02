Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he turned down 'Sinners' role offer

Machine Gun Kelly rejected audition over N-word scene

Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he passed on auditioning for a vampire role in Ryan Coogler’s movie Sinners because he didn’t want to say N-word scene in the script.

In a recent chat on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, the rapper dished on his story of turning down the vampire role over use of a racial slur.

“Like ‘Sinners,’ I was supposed to be in that,” he told co-host Darius Butler. “The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”

Kelly said he has big dreams of acting, noting, “I have a lot of aspirations to be in movies, it just hasn’t panned out that way. I’m on universal timing. It’ll align. The angels will put something in the works.”

He also mentioned, “There’s been plenty of movies that come out that I was like, ah, I was supposed to be in that, or I did auditions for that.”

Butler gave him a fist-bump for refusing to say the slur.

“I’d like to be in cinema while I still look young,” Kelly added.

Machine Gun Kelly's new album Americana is all set to release on August 8.