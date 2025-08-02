 
Geo News

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he turned down 'Sinners' role offer

Machine Gun Kelly turned down a vampire role for an unexpected reason

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly rejected audition over N-word scene
Machine Gun Kelly rejected audition over N-word scene

Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he passed on auditioning for a vampire role in Ryan Coogler’s movie Sinners because he didn’t want to say N-word scene in the script.

In a recent chat on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, the rapper dished on his story of turning down the vampire role over use of a racial slur.

“Like ‘Sinners,’ I was supposed to be in that,” he told co-host Darius Butler. “The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”

Kelly said he has big dreams of acting, noting, “I have a lot of aspirations to be in movies, it just hasn’t panned out that way. I’m on universal timing. It’ll align. The angels will put something in the works.”

He also mentioned, “There’s been plenty of movies that come out that I was like, ah, I was supposed to be in that, or I did auditions for that.”

Butler gave him a fist-bump for refusing to say the slur.

“I’d like to be in cinema while I still look young,” Kelly added.

Machine Gun Kelly's new album Americana is all set to release on August 8.

Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw
Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw
Pamela Anderson unveils secret behind wooing Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson unveils secret behind wooing Liam Neeson
Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set video
Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone
'My Oxford Year' stars Corey Mylchreest, Sofia Carson explain ambiguous ending
'My Oxford Year' stars Corey Mylchreest, Sofia Carson explain ambiguous ending
Jennifer Lopez exudes regal elegance in latest post
Jennifer Lopez exudes regal elegance in latest post
Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'
Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'
Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday' video
Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday'