Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker mourns end of iconic Carrie Bradshaw era: 'Chapter complete'

Sarah Jessica Parker is saying goodbye to the role that defined her career, Carrie Bradshaw.

Following the announcement of showrunner Michael Patrick King that And Just Like That... will end after season 3, Parker took to her Instagram account on August 1, looking back at her 27-year journey with her iconic character.

“She broke hearts, heels, habits. She loved, lost, won, tripped, leaped, fell short and into puddles. Aged, got wiser. She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions,” she began her detailed emotional post alongside montage of photos from Sex and the City and its revival series.

She continued, “Traveled near and far for the new, the vintage, friends and love... She had dates, drinks, boyfriends, a husband and truly great loves and romances... She ran in heels. And danced with Stanford,” referring to the late actor Willie Garson.

Parker also honored co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis, stating, “Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends.”

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," she remarked.

Calling the show “all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work,” Parker thanked the cast, crew, and fans, saying, "It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do."