 
Geo News

Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker penned down touching note to her beloved character

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Sarah Jessica Parker mourns end of iconic Carrie Bradshaw era: Chapter complete
Sarah Jessica Parker mourns end of iconic Carrie Bradshaw era: 'Chapter complete'

Sarah Jessica Parker is saying goodbye to the role that defined her career, Carrie Bradshaw.

Following the announcement of showrunner Michael Patrick King that And Just Like That... will end after season 3, Parker took to her Instagram account on August 1, looking back at her 27-year journey with her iconic character.

“She broke hearts, heels, habits. She loved, lost, won, tripped, leaped, fell short and into puddles. Aged, got wiser. She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions,” she began her detailed emotional post alongside montage of photos from Sex and the City and its revival series.

She continued, “Traveled near and far for the new, the vintage, friends and love... She had dates, drinks, boyfriends, a husband and truly great loves and romances... She ran in heels. And danced with Stanford,” referring to the late actor Willie Garson.

Parker also honored co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis, stating, “Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends.”

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," she remarked.

Calling the show “all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work,” Parker thanked the cast, crew, and fans, saying, "It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do."

Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set video
Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone
'My Oxford Year' stars Corey Mylchreest, Sofia Carson explain ambiguous ending
'My Oxford Year' stars Corey Mylchreest, Sofia Carson explain ambiguous ending
Jennifer Lopez exudes regal elegance in latest post
Jennifer Lopez exudes regal elegance in latest post
Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'
Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'
Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday' video
Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday'
Yungblud celebrates selling new tour dates ‘in one minute' video
Yungblud celebrates selling new tour dates ‘in one minute'
Victoria Beckham deeply hurt amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby plans: Source
Victoria Beckham deeply hurt amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby plans: Source