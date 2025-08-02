Hilaria Baldwin reacts to baby #8 speculations

Hilaria Baldwin claps back at fans over baby speculations

Hilaria Baldwin has addressed speculations that she's planning her eighth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

It all began with a video the yoga pro, 41, shared of herself doing a suggestive dance around her 67-year-old husband on Thursday.

In the video, Hilaria first gave the Rust actor a little foot tease before seductively sitting on a seat before him and gesturing to give her a foot rub.

"Foot rub time…makes sense to me," she wrote in the caption, but fans teased that asking for a foot rub in that manner could lead to baby news.

Hilaria hit back in a follow-up video to address the speculations, hilariously switching roles with her husband, captioning it, "Will this get @alecbaldwininsta pregnant??"

Hilaria also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Reading the comments on the one I did yesterday, seems like ppl say this is the way to get pregnant..."

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, and Rafael Thomas, 9, and daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía, 4, and Carmen Gabriela, 11. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.