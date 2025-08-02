 
Geo News

Hilaria Baldwin reacts to baby #8 speculations

'Mom of 7' Hilaria Baldwin gives hilarious comeback to speculations of another baby on the way

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin claps back at fans over baby speculations
Hilaria Baldwin claps back at fans over baby speculations

Hilaria Baldwin has addressed speculations that she's planning her eighth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

It all began with a video the yoga pro, 41, shared of herself doing a suggestive dance around her 67-year-old husband on Thursday.

In the video, Hilaria first gave the Rust actor a little foot tease before seductively sitting on a seat before him and gesturing to give her a foot rub.

"Foot rub time…makes sense to me," she wrote in the caption, but fans teased that asking for a foot rub in that manner could lead to baby news.

Hilaria hit back in a follow-up video to address the speculations, hilariously switching roles with her husband, captioning it, "Will this get @alecbaldwininsta pregnant??"

Hilaria also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Reading the comments on the one I did yesterday, seems like ppl say this is the way to get pregnant..."

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, and Rafael Thomas, 9, and daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía, 4, and Carmen Gabriela, 11. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw
Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw
Pamela Anderson unveils secret behind wooing Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson unveils secret behind wooing Liam Neeson
Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set video
Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone
'My Oxford Year' stars Corey Mylchreest, Sofia Carson explain ambiguous ending
'My Oxford Year' stars Corey Mylchreest, Sofia Carson explain ambiguous ending
Jennifer Lopez exudes regal elegance in latest post
Jennifer Lopez exudes regal elegance in latest post
Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'
Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'
Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday' video
Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday'