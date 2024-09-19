Don Johnson reveals secrets to successful marriage to Kelley Phleger

Don Johnson has revealed the reason behind his successful marriage to his wife, Kelley Phleger.

During a conversation with People magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of Doctor Odyssey on Wednesday, the 74-year-old actor said, "We are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like trust and kindness and respect with us.”

“And those are the keys,” added Don.

For those unversed, the Miami Vice star exchanged vows with Kelley in April 1999, and the couple shares three children together - Atherton Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon Johnson, 18.

Previously, in an interview with Parade, Don called his wife “a saint.”

"I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, 'Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?' And that’s the embodiment of Kelley," the actor told the outlet at that time.

"It’s kindness, trust and respect, and we have that with each other. We’re lovers and friends and it’s fun. She’s an amazing woman," Don added.