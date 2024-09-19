Travis Kelce giving up bank balance to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has seemingly handed over responsibilities and has started turning to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The news has been shared by an inside source that is close to Radar Online.

This insider in question dished on everything during one of their most candid discussions and explained the surplus.

Reportedly, Kelce has reached the $100million mark in his finances, by signing up for big projects like, a cast member for American Horror Story series., as well as a 20-episode spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? That is called, Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?.

He's also received an extension on his deal with the Chiefs at a whopping $32.45million.

For those unversed, that guarantees, $17million for the 2024 season.

This is where Taylor comes in according to the source. “His net worth has absolutely skyrocketed and he's very excited and enjoying splashing some cash to celebrate. He's got so many offers coming in from all over the world right now, he's more in demand than any other NFL player.”

While “he's not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed.”

“Taylor's obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she's been offering him tips on how to handle the change.”

“She's not micromanaging or trying to tell him what to do with his money, but she has been offering him some guidance.”

Even now, “he runs all his big decisions by his family, especially his brother, since they're in a partnership.”

“And Taylor's also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down...And there's no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded,” the source added before signing off.