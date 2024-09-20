 
Kanye West sparks boost in China's economy after concert

Reports say fans flock from different cities to attend Ye's show

September 20, 2024

Kanye West sparks boost in China's economy after concert

In a major milestone, Kanye West performed in the southern Chinese city of Haikou, sparking a boost in the local economy.

His latest concert came nearly two decades after he first rocked the stage in Beijing and Shanghai in 2008.

As part of his Vultures listening party, Ye's glitzy show in the duty-free city attracted fans in droves.

According to Global Times, some 40,000 fans attended the concert, most of them from Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Beijing.

To cater to them, city officials made all necessary preparations. To attract customers, hotels, malls, and restaurants offered major discounts to cash in on the Power hitmaker's craze.

Rough estimates say the concert could generate $52.6 million to the city from tourism after city's hotel occupancy shot to more than 83% on the first day of the holiday, the report said.

Apart from this, Kanye had a special relationship with the country, after living there for a year while his mother Donda taught in Nanjing University as an English professor.

Previously, Ye further expressed his fondness for China, telling Forbes, “I love China. It changed my life. It changed my perspective, it gave me such a wide perspective.” 

