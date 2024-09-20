Photo: Jennifer Lopez trying to save potential beau Pete Davidson: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looking for her new paramours after ending a marriage of two years with Ben Affleck.

According to an insider privy to Closer Magazine, the multihyphenate is open to dating someone younger than her.

The source also confided that even though Jennifer doesn’t want something serious with her new beau, she is interested in seeing someone like “Joe Jonas or Zac Efron” to be the “eye candy by her side for her next appearance.”

“But pals think it could be a dangerous move and that she should be searching for love and security when she’s ready,” the source also addressed.

In addition, to this the source claimed that the songstress might consider dating Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson.

“But more worrying for her team is someone like Pete Davidson, as he’s been in rehab and Jen might think she could end up trying to save him,” the source declared before signing off from the chat.

For those unversed, Pete Davidson is reportedly in a bad state after splitting from Madelyn Cline amid sobriety struggles.