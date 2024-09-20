 
Elle King reflects on surprising viral remarks about her father

News Desk
September 20, 2024

Elle King, renowned singer, songwriter, musician, and actress, recently talked about her regret for making "not nice" remarks about her father, Rob Schneider.

In conversation with People magazine, King discussed the repercussions of the statement she made about her estranged father for not remembering her birthdays and sending her back to a fat camp twice when she was young.

Sharing her disbelief in it becoming so viral, the singer articulated, “I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral.”

“I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth. I was not trying to hurt him,” she clarified her stance and said.

Moreover, the America’s Sweetheart hitmaker also remembered spending summers with her dad after the annulment of his two-year marriage to her mom, London King, in 1990.

The 35-year-old artist admitted that she was a heavy child, and her dad sent her away when she was 11 and 12 years old.

For those unaware of the original comment she confessed by saying at the time, “I was a really, really heavy child. It's so awful. But like [fat camps were] where he sent me to. I went two summers in a row. I was 11 and 12. I don't want to be associated with him. He's just not nice.” 

It is pertinent to mention that Rob responded to his daughter’s criticism during his recent appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show and publicly apologized her, saying, “I just want to tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed.”

“Clearly I wasn't. I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely and I love you entirely. I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible. I just want you to know I don't take anything you say personally,” the three-time Emmy nominee concluded.

