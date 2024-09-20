Serena Williams reveals online restrictions for kids in a 'scary world'

Serena Williams just revealed some social media rules she has for her daughter.

The retired legendary sportswoman, who is a mother to two daughters, Alexis Jr, 7 and Adira 13 months, stated how she does not “allow” her daughter to be on certain social media platforms.

"It's a scary world," Serena said in a conversation with INBOUND podcast reflecting on raising children during a digital era.

She continued, "It's a digital world for kids right now. I'm always on with my daughter, but we don't allow her on certain platforms."

The tennis champion, who shares both her daughters with husband, Alexis Ohanian also noted how "you never know" what kids are perceiving via social media platforms and online exposure.

"It's so interesting that with everything available online and the access that kids have - in a second, you never know what can come to them," she further told the show host, adding, "Like I said, I'm trying to think positively. I feel like we might try to take it slow with her and go a little bit slower with electronics, and just let her be a kid for as long as you can."