Prince William gives up as he accepts Kate Middleton’s key advice

Kate Middleton was able to convince her husband Prince William to listen to her advice after she recovered from cancer.



According to a latest report, the Prince of Wales finally gave up to the Princess of Wales and took the first step in healing his strained bond with Prince Harry.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that Kate may have convinced William to prioritize reconciliation, embracing the idea that "life is too short for grudges."

And so, William publically sent well-wishes to his estranged brother on his 40th birthday despite his scathing attacks on the royal family over the years.

She added that the Princess of Wales’ health struggles have given her a fresh perspective on family dynamics.

"Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges,” she told the publication.

"Birthday wishes posted on the main royal family website are also a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Harry and his father,” Bond claimed.

“But this is only a tentative first step in a complex and sensitive situation. I still think the brothers’ relationship is almost irretrievable."