King Charles, Prince Harry receive warning amid reunion rumours

King Charles recently marked Prince Harry’s 40th birthday with public wish

September 21, 2024

King Charles left royal fans in shock after he broke his two-year silence and publicly wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday on royal family’s official social media.

Soon after, Prince William and Kate Middleton also re-shared his post and typed a birthday wish of their own for the Duke of Sussex.

Later, the Duke of Sussex announced he will be returning to the UK to attend WellChild Awards on September 30th, hinting at a royal reconciliation. 

While it may seem like a royal reunion is around the corner, an insider has issued a warning for the monarch and the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with The Mirror, a source close to the family revealed that William may not have forgiven Harry yet but Charles is keen on ending his rift with his “darling boy.”

However, they added, "Much has been said over the fractured nature of the Duke’s relationship with his family and much of his own doing. He is open to reconciliation as is the King.”

"The King’s health, his upcoming autumn tour to Australia and the next chapter of his reign are his main focus, but there is always room to improve ¬relations with his son.

“Whether other family members follow suit is another matter.”

