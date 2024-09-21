 
Angelina Jolie reveals sweet gesture to twin with daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne found a thoughtful way to twin during 'The Outsiders' production

September 21, 2024

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos during their time working on The Outsiders.

In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, Angelina shared that she and Vivienne got Stay Gold tattooed during their time working on the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” Jolie revealed of the phrase, which is the title of one of the songs featured in the musical.

“It means so much to us separately and together,” she noted. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star’s new ink could be seen on her wrist along with previous tattoos.

Angelina also revealed that she shares another tattoo with one of her kids, saying, “There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.”

Regarding what she has learnt from her children, she said: “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Angelina Jolie shares her six kids: Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Vivienne and twin brother Knox, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

