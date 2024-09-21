Keegan-Michael Key reveals where he currently stands with Jordan Peele

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele made a memorable comedic duo in 'Key & Peele'

Iconic comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele don’t meet that often anymore.

Yet when they worked together on Key & Peele, “It was a thrilling time” in Key’s life.

The Transformers One actor recently opened up about creating the hit comedy sketches show with Peele and why they don’t meet up very often anymore.

He said told People: “When we were on camera, it was alchemy. It was just like, ‘Why is this working?’”

However, he shared: “We don't see each other that often anymore. Which is, to me, a tragedy.”

Reflecting on the reason behind the current dynamic, he said, “Your lives start to evolve and move in different directions.”

He continued: “Our evolution, I think, is tied to both of what our desires are. His desire was to start exploring the horror genre, and my desire was to do more dramatic work like I had been trained in school.”

Following Key & Peele’s success, “both of us jumped to another platform — but we needed that first platform.”

Per Key, “It wasn't till the second season, third season that [we’d] loosen up and improvise… And we wrote some sketches that were just very strange and weird. And that was a fun part of the evolution.”

Meanwhile, Keegan-Michael Key plays B-127 a.k.a. Bumblebee in the new animated prequel film Transformers One. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson and is in theaters.