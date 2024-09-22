Ryan Reynolds jokes about how 'easy' his kids have it: 'No militia'

Ryan Reynolds is having a good laugh at his childhood now that his kids are having it relatively easier growing up.



The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 47, was speaking at HubSpot’s INBOUND tech conference in Boston on Friday when he referenced his childhood to ‘improvised militia.’

“I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life,” the Wrexham co-owner told author and moderator Marcus Collins onstage.

The father-of-four opened up about being brought up with a scarcity mindset before he drew comparisons to his kids’ lives.

“I just didn't know how to process things that I felt. Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right.”

Reynolds shared that the one thing he loves about conflict resolution is that “you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong," adding further that "you can disagree and still connect."

"I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on 'Easy Street,'" Reynolds said of daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as son Olin, 1, who he shares with wife Blake Lively.

"Parents today are so different. We're so soft," he continued. "I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.”

On a concluding note, Reynolds went on to explain how things have changed for the better.

“Now it's like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate,” he said.