Slash to unveil details behind successful solo album: 'A blues guy'

Slash, who is also regarded as one of the most iconic guitarists of all time, is set to discuss his latest solo album titled, Orgy of the Damned.

His 12-track long album is a tribute to the blues, where the Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, recruited many A-list celebrities for collaborations on different renditions, including Demi Lovato, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Chris Stapleton and more.

Alongside producer of the album, Mike Clink, the duo would be showing up at the Grammy Museum on October 4, to discuss the critically acclaimed project of the Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

In a previous conversation with Billboard, Slash discussed how Orgy of the Damned came to life as he channeled his interests into the musical endeavor.

“I’m a blues guy,” the legendary musician stated, adding, “That’s been the underpinning of my style ever since I picked up a guitar. But everybody knows me as a hard rock guy” basically what he addresses as “more serous career choices”

“So, I’m not gonna about-face and go, ‘Oh, I’m a blues guy now and this is my serious blues record.’ But I’ve always thought, ‘God, it would be cool to do a record like this,’ sort of a just-for-fun kind of f*** around thing. But I never really had time to do something like that,” Slash further noted.