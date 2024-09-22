‘Tight Spot’ actress Kathryn Grant departs this life at 90

Kathryn Grant Crosby, a renowned actress and wife of late actor and singer Bing Crosby (who performed under the stage names Kathryn Grandstaff and Kathryn Grant) has embraced death at 90.

According to Deadline, confirming the death of The Anatomy of a Filmmaker star, a spokesperson for her family revealed that she passed away from natural causes on Friday night in her home in Hillsborough, California.

For those unversed, Kathryn’s acting career began when she stood victorious, winning a beauty contest that gave her a chance to do a screen test with actor William Holden.

Moving forward, the Gunman’s Walk actress started acting in movies in 1953, and some of her early films include So This Is Love (1953), Rear Window (1954), and The Wild Party (1956).

In addition, Kathryn met her late husband, Bing Crosby, when she interviewed him for a column she was writing on Hollywood on the set of his movie White Christmas in 1954.

After three years of their first interaction, they got married in 1957, and Kathryn opted for another career direction by becoming a nurse and a teacher.

Later, she returned to acting in movies like Operation Mad Ball, The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, Anatomy of a Murder, and The Initiation of Sarah.

Kathryn continued to live on after his demise in 1977, and now she is survived by her children and grandchildren.