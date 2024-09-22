Ruth Langsford remains 'quiet and classy' amid 'fierce' Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford might have just gotten her revenge on Eamonn Holmes after their rather shocking split.

As per DailyMail, the former couple announced how the former couple parted ways earlier this year after 14 years of marriage since their work commitments had resulted in them going “different directions.”

The two have been quite private of their break up, though the 64-year-old seems to have already moved on with his 42-year-old girlfriend on a romantic holiday.

A source reported, “Ruth has remained quiet and classy. Even when ¬people bring up what Eamonn has been up to, she stays silent and just smiles. She thinks that is the best way. She has had a lot of support from her friends.”

“But one thing she would see every day was the stairlift which Eamonn installed. Ruth doesn’t need it,” they further mentioned to DailyMail.

The insider also added. “She’s super-fit and healthy but she knew Eamonn probably would struggle when he had to go the house to get some bits he needed for the holiday. The bedrooms are upstairs and he needed to get to them.”

“You can imagine how furious Eamonn was. He was probably expecting to be able to use the stairlift to get his stuff and quickly get out again and pack for his holiday,” they further noted.