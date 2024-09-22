 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's scared of Princess Charlotte's future

Kate Middleton has reportedly started to plan countermeasures to avoid a very sad future for Charlotte from happening

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Kate Middletons scared of Princess Charlottes future
Kate Middleton's scared of Princess Charlotte's future

Princess Charlotte is reportedly at risk of suffering from a major ‘curse’ in the future, and her mother Kate Middleton is pulling out all the stops in order to try and avoid that.

Information about this has been brought to light by royal expert Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat, the expert revealed some of Kate’s rumored concerns and admitted, “William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare.”

“They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.”

“I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished.”

She also added, “I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love.”

“And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King.”

Before concluding she also reflected on all the measures taken till now and admitted, “they will try to ensure that he feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well.”

Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City video
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City
Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source
Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source
Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move
Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip
Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source
Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source
BTS Jin's scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed
BTS Jin's scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed