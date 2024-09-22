Kate Middleton's scared of Princess Charlotte's future

Princess Charlotte is reportedly at risk of suffering from a major ‘curse’ in the future, and her mother Kate Middleton is pulling out all the stops in order to try and avoid that.

Information about this has been brought to light by royal expert Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat, the expert revealed some of Kate’s rumored concerns and admitted, “William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare.”

“They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.”

“I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished.”

She also added, “I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love.”

“And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King.”

Before concluding she also reflected on all the measures taken till now and admitted, “they will try to ensure that he feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well.”