New actor reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' casting

In season two, Avatar: The Last Airbender will explore the world of Earth Bender. For this, Miya Cech was tapped to play the crucial character Toph Beifong.



The 17-year-old actress was over the moon about her casting in the Netflix live-action series, which was visibly clear in her video, where she reacted to the announcement.

"I grew up watching the animated series. I've always been such a big fan and probably watched it ten times all the way through," the Japanese star said.

"Toph was always my favorite character, so as soon as the casting notice came out, l begged my team to please get me an audition."

The series makers put extra emphasis on getting on the right actress for the fan-favourite character.

Before the selection of Miya, the team behind the show announced that they were looking for a young Asian actor to play the blind teen character.

In the meantime, the young star is "working with a producer and consultant, who is blind and a professional from the blindness community, to make sure the blindness community is represented," according to Comic Book.