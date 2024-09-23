Tupac Shakur revealed Sean 'Diddy' Combs reality before death?

Tupac Shakur might have just known Sean “Diddy” Combs’ reality.

As per The Mirror, a rather terrifying video of the renowned and late rapper has resurfaced that alleges the involvement of the disgraced music mogul being involved in a shooting incident two years prior to his demise.

For the unversed, the Hit Em Up rapper was shot five times at Quad Studios in Times Square back in 1994, during a robbery, two years before he was fatally shot dead in Las Vegas.

In 1995, during a conversation with Vibe magazine, Tupac alleged that Diddy was the mastermind behind the robbery attack.

The video of the interview, that is now making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, shows the California Love hitmaker stating, that Diddy, who was addressed as Puffy Daddy back then, was involved in the dangerous incident.

"It's between me and him, and only he knows," he told the outlet additionally recalling how he was concerned for his safety at Quad Studios when he was invited to contribute in one of Little Shawn's songs.

"As we're walking up to the building, somebody screamed from up the top of the studio," Tupac said in the video, adding, "It was Little Caesar, Biggie's sideman. That's my homeboy. As soon as I saw him, all my concerns about the situation were relaxed."

This matter has resurfaced after Diddy was arrested on September 16 and detained without bail over charges including s** trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.