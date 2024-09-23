 
Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are handling their divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20

September 23, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still friendly amid the divorce.

According to a report from PEOPLE magazine, Lopez and Affleck "want to stay friendly" and focus on their kids as the divorce proceedings continue.

The actress and singer is a proud mom to her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Affleck is the father of Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite maintaining a cordial relationship, the insider close to Lopez stated that the couple is "still moving forward with the divorce."

The Atlas star filed for divorce on August 20, marking the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony. 

 She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and indicated April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.

The source emphasized their commitment to showing their children that things are amicable, stating, "They want to show the kids that things are amicable."

"They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love," they added.

