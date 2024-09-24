 
Geo News

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on latest snub from Kate Middleton, King Charles

Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles seemingly snubbed Meghan on Harry's 40th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on latest snub from Kate Middleton, King Charles

Meghan Markle has reportedly reacted to latest snub from sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father-in-law King Charles, with a source claiming “She refuses to be pushed out like this.”

King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William wished Harry a happy 40th birthday using a picture cropping out his wife Meghan Markle.

Now, according to a report by Heat World, Meghan Markle is ‘happy’ for Harry because she knows how much this means to him, but “she’s understandably upset, too.”

“She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive,” the outlet citing sources disclosed Meghan’s reaction.

The insider who attended Harry’s 40th birthday celebrations with the royal couple and their kids Archie and Lilibet at their Montecito mansion said, “This has not exactly been a cause for celebration in Meghan’s eyes.

“It seems obvious they’d take him back in a heartbeat and, as usual, Meghan’s the one in the wrong. Picking an image without her in it felt symbolic and like a snub – whether intended or not – and by all accounts, she’s fuming about it. She refuses to be pushed out like this.’”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics video
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift