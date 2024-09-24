Vince McMahon gives thumb-down to his docuseries

Ahead of Mr. McMahon's release on Netflix, Vince McMahon was not happy with the cut he saw because he claimed the editing of the docuseries ultimately did not do justice to his story.



Taking to social media, the former boss of WWE, who stepped down after allegations of sexual abuse, wrote a lengthy tweet, “I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary."

"The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons.”

“Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.”

He continued, “A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused,” adding, “The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.”

“In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’ I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

Set to release on Sept 25, Mr. McMahon will be comprised of six episodes detailing the rise and controversies about the executive’s life.