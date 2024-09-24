 
Victoria Beckham welcomes Eva Longoria for Paris Fashion show fittings

Victoria Beckham shares special moment with longtime pal Eva Longoria ahead of Paris Fashion show

September 24, 2024

Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet moment with Eva Longoria ahead of her upcoming Paris Fashion Week show.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo with her longtime friend Eva, who has arrived for her fittings.

Victoria looked chic in simple white T-shirt, dark grey trousers, and white court shoes. Meanwhile, the Visions actress rocked a black suit jacket, matching jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"Someone special just arrived for her fitting," Victoria captioned the photo, adding, "Love you @evalongoria."

It is worth mentioning that Eva has already graced the runway earlier in the week, walking for L'Oréal on the first day of Paris Fashion Week, where she made quite the impression.

On the other hand, Victoria, wife of David Beckham, has been busy getting ready for her own show, arriving in Paris with their 22-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, on Monday. 

She is also filming a Netflix documentary about her brand, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s transition from pop star to creative director of a successful fashion empire.

