Prince Harry claims kids are being ‘targeted' by social media woes

Prince Harry is taking a page out of his book as he talks about young kids ‘getting into trouble.’



The Duke of Sussex revisited his notorious past while speaking at an event in New York yesterday for The Halo Trust.

Sharing his concerns about young age children and their online presence, the Duke noted: "Some say kids will be kids and well, that may well be true. Kids may get into trouble.

"I know a thing or two about that. But our kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design."

He went on to say: "These platforms are designed to create addiction.

"Young people are kept there by mindless, endless, numbing, scrolling, being force fed content that no child should ever be exposed to.

"I, like many of you, did not grow up with a phone. Young people today possess an incredible understanding of technology that older generations may struggle to grasp."

Harry continued: "Our laws and regulations are different, state to state, country to country.

"We may have different backgrounds, viewpoints, beliefs, and even access to the internet itself, but the one thing that we can universally agree on is the safety of our children.

"So why do the leaders of these insanely powerful social media companies still refuse to change? Why are we holding them to the lowest ethical standards?” Harry asked.