 
Geo News

Ellen DeGeneres reflects on 'devastating' toxic workplace allegations

Ellen DeGeneres admits she cared too much about public perception

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres reflects on devastating toxic workplace allegations
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on 'devastating' toxic workplace allegations

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about the emotional toll after the allegations of toxic work environment on her talk show.

In her final Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, Ellen expressed her feeling about the July 2020 scandal.

Ellen described the accusations as "devastating." She said, "I'm happy not being a boss or a brand or a billboard, just a person," as quoted by PEOPLE magazine.

The former talk show host emphasized her complexity as an individual, saying, "Just a multifaceted person with different feelings and emotions, and I can be happy and sad and compassionate or frustrated. I have OCD and ADD. I'm honest. I'm generous. I'm sensitive and thoughtful."

She added, "But I'm tough, and I'm impatient, and I'm demanding. I'm direct. I'm a strong woman" which received cheers and standing ovations from the audience.

Reflecting on her experience as public figure, Ellen said, "I've spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I've cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I'm mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time."

The Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval is available on Netflix.

When Prince Philip told Prince Andrew he ‘had to take punishment' video
When Prince Philip told Prince Andrew he ‘had to take punishment'
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after epic opening night of 'Short n' Sweet Tour'
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after epic opening night of 'Short n' Sweet Tour'
Prince Harry £8m gift from Queen Elizabeth has no ‘solid' proof video
Prince Harry £8m gift from Queen Elizabeth has no ‘solid' proof
Charli XCX unveils exciting surprises for fans at 'Sweat Tour' with Troye Sivan
Charli XCX unveils exciting surprises for fans at 'Sweat Tour' with Troye Sivan
Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in 'Road Diary' documentary
Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in 'Road Diary' documentary
Florence Pugh branded as '100 per cent authentic'
Florence Pugh branded as '100 per cent authentic'
Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting
Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting
Victoria Beckham welcomes Eva Longoria for Paris Fashion show fittings
Victoria Beckham welcomes Eva Longoria for Paris Fashion show fittings