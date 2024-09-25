 
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a sweet relationship before Duke left the Royal family

September 25, 2024

Kate Middleton reportedly led the Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday by convincing Prince William to publically wish the Duke.

According to Bella Magazine, the Princess of Wales organised the sweet message to Harry on his 40th birthday from the Royal family after spotting signs he was "homesick.”

Despite their estrangement, Kate ensured Harry received a special gift and a birthday phone call, the insider claimed.

A source spilt to the publication, "Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late.”

"She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” they added.

"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive brance on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well."

