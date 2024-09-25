 
Ryan Reynolds reveals 'Deadpool & Wolverine' second release date

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is coming home video after much-anticipation

Web Desk
September 25, 2024

Ryan Reynolds reveals 'Deadpool & Wolverine' second release date

After having a solid stay at the theatres, Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to be released for the second time: on home video.

Taking to social media, Ryan Reynolds said the release date will be Oct 1. Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home," he wrote. 

Ryan Reynolds reveals Deadpool & Wolverine second release date

Besides this, to promote the home release, the makers added a behnd-the-scenes commentary by the film's stars and reels of bloopers.

In the meantime, Shawn Levy, the director of the Marvel movie, has an important thing to clarify about the several cameos in the film.

"I want to point out that if all we were going for was the ‘shock and awe’ moment, there were 50 other cameos we could have put in," he recently told The New York Times.

"We tried to rigorously enforce discipline in ourselves by always coming back to that central theme: Who are characters in the Marvel lore who never got to put a capstone on their legacy?" he asked.

