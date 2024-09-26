Prince William's humiliating treatment of his 'doormat' Kate Middleton comes to light

A friend of Kate Middleton recalled how she was treated with utter humiliation after becoming a ‘doormat’ for Prince William, at one point in their relationship.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl made these revelations while looking back at the couple’s 2007 split.

For those unversed, at the time Kate Middleton felt Prince William was allowing her public image to be ‘cheapened’ with his ‘humiliation’ towards her.

This was during the time when Prince William was seen out and about with various women at London nightclubs.

In regards to the breakup, The Mirror reports that it was because the heir felt the ‘fun’ was gone from their relationship.

The same outlet also recalled a friend of Kate who said, “Kate told William that he was making her look bad.”

“She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while, she found it humorous and even flattering.”

“But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that over the time he behaved like that in public, he was cheapening her image as well as his own.”

“She told him she wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image.”

“In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her.”

It is important to note that soon after, the couple reconciled and were papped out and about within three months.

They wed in 2011 in Westminster Abbey and now have three children, Prince George, who is the next heir, as well as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.