Diddy to defend himself in court: 'He will fight to the end'

In the face of mounting outrage, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is ready to tell his story in court which he believes was strong enough to present his case, his lawyer has said.



During an interview with TMZ for their documentary on the disgraced music mogul, The Downfall of Diddy, Marc Agnifilo said his client will appear in court to take the stand and testify, vowing he is "going to fight this to the end."

His decision to face the court would mean the 54-year-old would be subjected to cross-examination about the charges he was accused of.

"I don't know that I can keep him off the stand. He is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video,” Sean’s attorney said.

Marc also said the father-of-seven will explain the infamous hotel lobby video where he was seen violently beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

"He has his story and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real time. And it's a human story. It's a story of, of, of love. It's a story of hurt. It's a story of heartbreak."

He continued, "I mean, when he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken, she was heartbroken."