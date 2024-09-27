 
Lady Gaga desires to start family with fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga talks about her future plans with fiance Michael Polansky

September 27, 2024

Lady Gaga is looking forward to start a new life with fiance, Michael Polansky.

Speaking with Buzzfeed Canada, Gaga talked about her future plans with Polansky.

In a TikTok video posted by the outlet's official handle, the singer, 38, said she's "happy to be in love."

She said, "You know, I’m so happy to be in love and I’m so excited to have a family. So that’s definitely number one."

Gaga and Polansky started dating in 2020 and were first seen together at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. The duo later made their relationship official on Instagram during the Super Bowl.

However, in July 2024, Gaga announced her engagement to Polansky at the Paris Olympics.

Notably, this is not the first time Gaga has spoken about her desire to have children.

Previously, in an interview with InStyle she said, "I will say I am very excited to have kids."

"I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive," Gaga added.

