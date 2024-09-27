Who is Pakistani actor Juvaria Abbasi's husband?

Senior Pakistani actor Juvaria Abbasi poses for pictures with her second husband Adeel Haider on their nikah day. — Instagram/@juvariaabbasi

Senior Pakistani actor Juvaria Abbasi has shared glimpses from her second marriage on social media and, as fans praised the television artiste, they were also left wondering who the groom is.

Last week, Abbasi posted a series of pictures from her nikah day on her Instagram, engaging in wedding rituals while wearing a beautiful magenta outfit.



While fans congratulated Abbasi on her second marriage, which took place in a small, at-home intimate ceremony, many asked the actor who the groom was, as he was nowhere to be seen in the pictures.

The wait, however, is now over as the actor returned to Instagram with a new set of photographs from her nikah day — this time, accompanied by her husband, Adeel Haider.



The latest pictures show Abbasi smiling and posing with her new husband, who was dressed in a white kurta pajama, and both standing next to a white wedding cake, decorated with flowers.

She captioned the post: "soul-tied to infinity and beyond".

Previously, the actor revealed that she met Haider for the first time at a friend's house where they both became friends. She also revealed that Haider was the one who popped the question, asking Abbasi's hand in marriage.



Addressing rumours about her husband's profession in an interview, Abbasi clarified that Haider was a businessman and not a photographer — as many assume.

It is worth noting that Abbasi announced her engagement on social media through a video in May, after which she confirmed her second marriage during an appearance on a TV show a few days later.



Abbasi was first married to actor Shamoon Abbasi in 1997 but the pair got divorced in 2009, after 12 years of marriage.

The former couple has a daughter, Anzela Abbasi, who is also an actor and model, and had tied the knot last year.