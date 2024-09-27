Johnny Depp spreads joy at children's hospital with sweet move

Johnny Depp appeared for a surprise special visit while attending the San Sebastián Film Festival.



Dressed as his Pirates of the Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp visited the children of the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, on Thursday, September 26.

According to People, the 61-year-old actor is in Spain for the San Sebastián Film Festival, and during his time away from the event, he slipped into his old costume.

At the hospital, Johnny spoke and played with patients admitted to the Pediatrics and Oncology ward.

Moreover, as per the local newspaper El Diario Vasco reports, while he was there he laughed with the children and never broke character.

Additionally, the hospital posted pictures of the actor's visit on X by captioning it as, “From all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support and his energy, as well as to @sansebastianfes for having facilitated this visit.”

As per the publication, the handout photo made available by Irekia showed US actor disguised as his popular character from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie saga, Jack Sparrow, during his visit to the Donostia University Hospital of Osakidetza to see children patients in the hospital in San Sebastian, northern Spain.

Furthermore, Minamata's actor has previously visited hospitals' children’s wards as Jack Sparrow around the world, from Vancouver, Paris, London, and Brisbane, Australia, to several cities in the U.S, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, London Fields actor has remained busy. After the San Sebastian Film Festival, he will open an immersive and experiential exhibition called A Bunch of Stuff in New York City on Friday, Oct. 4.