Jennifer Aniston reveals how F.R.I.E.N.D.S. ignited her love for dogs

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., recently talked about her inspiration behind rescuing dogs.

As reported by People magazine, Aniston is set to release her debut four-part children’s book series Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life with HarperCollins on October 1, 2024.

In conversation with the same outlet, the actress revealed that she did not have dogs while growing up but fell in love with a dog named Norman on the set of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Calling to mind the memory, she said, "Norman was my first. And it was just a fluke. He was in a scene with Joey and Chandler on Friends when they left baby Ben on the bus."

"They were running through the streets and ran into a dog walker that had all these dogs. Norman was one of them, and I just fell in love," she shared.

The 55-year-old actress further articulated that the dog trainers on the set told her that "'Well, he’s not getting hired because he doesn’t really hit his mark.'"

Aniston replied to his remarks, saying, “So I jokingly said, 'I’ll take him.' And they said, 'Absolutely.'”

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. alum decision ignited her love for dogs, and she got “addicted” to them, as she described by saying, “And then I kind of had that moment of, 'Oh God, am I really?' And then that was it. I got the addiction to dogs and what they bring to you. Cut to now wanting to rescue all shelter puppies in the world."

Moreover, along with Norman, she rescued another dog, Dolly. Her first two dogs have died, but they both keep a special place in her as she expressed, "You mention them, and I get a lump in my throat."

It is pertinent to mention that now Aniston has two rescue dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield.