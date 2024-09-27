 
George Clooney gushes over wife Amal marking their 10 year anniversary

George and Amal Clooney tied the knot on September 27, 2014

Web Desk
September 27, 2024

George and Amal Clooney are still going strong as ever!

As the couple marked their 10-year wedding anniversary this month, the famous actor is still very much head over heels for his wife.

In their latest appearance at a charity bash, by the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies in NYC, George was all praises for Amal and her goals.

“I would support anything my wife is involved in,” the Wolfs star began telling PEOPLE magazine.

He continued, “She’s always on the right side of history and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what.”

“And this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on other people who don’t get enough attention,” he added.

“George is an amazing advocate,” Amal chimed in and gushed over how special it was to team up and bring powerful stories to life together.

As George and Amal Clooney celebrated ten years of wedlock on September 27, the Academy Award winning actor also hinted at a surprise anniversary celebration that he would be having later that night after the event.

