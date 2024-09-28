 
Lady Gaga recalls thinking of her engagement on April Fools Day as 'a joke'

Lady Gaga's fiance, Michael Polansky, popped the question on April 1, as per the singer

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Lady Gaga initially thought her fiancé, Michael Polansky, pulled a prank on her when he got down on one knee.

As the award-winning actress as well as singer, who most recently starred in the movie, Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, appeared on The Graham Norton show, she revealed how she did not see the 41-year-old’s proposal coming.

Expressing how she could not believe it when Polansky popped the question, Gaga stated, “He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking,” as she mentioned how April Fool’s Day, a day known for pranks, now, has become her engagement anniversary.

The Hold My Hand singer additionally mentioned how it became hard to keep her engagement private during high-profile appearances, saying, “Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister (Gabriel Attal) and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé.’”

She continued, “I had wanted to keep it a secret!”

In recent activity, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky made their appearance at Joker: Folie à Deux’s London premiere.

