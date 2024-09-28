Lady Gaga recalls thinking of her engagement on April Fools Day as 'a joke'

Lady Gaga initially thought her fiancé, Michael Polansky, pulled a prank on her when he got down on one knee.

As the award-winning actress as well as singer, who most recently starred in the movie, Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, appeared on The Graham Norton show, she revealed how she did not see the 41-year-old’s proposal coming.

Expressing how she could not believe it when Polansky popped the question, Gaga stated, “He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking,” as she mentioned how April Fool’s Day, a day known for pranks, now, has become her engagement anniversary.

The Hold My Hand singer additionally mentioned how it became hard to keep her engagement private during high-profile appearances, saying, “Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister (Gabriel Attal) and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé.’”

She continued, “I had wanted to keep it a secret!”

In recent activity, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky made their appearance at Joker: Folie à Deux’s London premiere.