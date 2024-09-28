 
Jeremy Dufrene's ex breaks silence on his 'shock' wedding to Lana Del Rey

Kelli Welsh was engaged to Jeremy Dufrene for 12 years

Web Desk
September 28, 2024

Jeremy Dufrene's ex breaks silence on his 'shock' wedding to Lana Del Rey

Kelli Welsh finally broke the silence on her ex-fiancé, Jeremy Dufrene, wedding to Lana Del Rey.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old revealed that she only found out about Jeremy's wedding to the singer after seeing the pictures from their big day.

Sharing her first reaction to the wedding photos, Kelli said that she was in "shock" at how quickly they said, “I do.”

“I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” she said. “But I am happy for him.”

“He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone,” Kelli said of her ex-fiance Jeremy.

“He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing,” she added.

For those unversed, Lana exchanged vows with an alligator tour guide in an intimate ceremony on September 28 in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

