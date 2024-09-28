Strictly's Tasha Ghouri makes shocking revelation about her school days

Strictly's Tasha Ghouri opened up about being targeted by bullies during her school days while revealing that the show is helping her “prove them wrong.”

The Love Island star is getting the last laugh with her success on the show, after being picked on for being deaf while she was growing up.

According to Daily Mail, Tasha was born deaf and received her cochlear implant when she was five years old, later making history as the first-ever deaf contestant on Love Island in 2022, where she made the final with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Additionally, she has a large fan base which has been rooting for her on the dance show and the star is vocally passionate about raising awareness for the deaf community.

While speaking about her bullies, the Strictly contest told The Daily Star, “When I was being bullied, I always thought, ‘One day I'll prove you all wrong.’ So being able to say I've done that with Strictly is amazing. I'm so pleased that I never let the bullies stop me.”

Moreover, she continued by admitting, “I'm so much stronger now. That's always been my motivation, to do better and work even harder.”

As per the publication, while opening up about the difficult times in her younger years, Tasha revealed that she was the only deaf person in her school and she explained that the cyber-bullying was so bad that teachers had to get involved.

However, now the reality star is having the last laugh by shooting to new heights of fame on the BBC show.

It is worth mentioning that Tasha received a standing ovation on week one and nearly topped the leaderboard with her Cha Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter with partner Aljaz Skorjanec , who returned to the show, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Head Judge Shirley Ballas said the reality star has “the most spectacular leg actions she has ever seen on this show” and was awarded a massive 30 points from the panel.