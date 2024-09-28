Oasis announces major career move

Oasis, the band which reunited after 15 years, announced another major career move.



The British rock band is reportedly releasing a live album of their upcoming reunion tour, which will be held in 2025.

A tipster told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that a live album of the Oasis reunion could be as iconic as The Who's Live At Leeds in 1970 or Queen’s Live At Wembley 86.

The tipster mentioned that the boy-band reunion is an “historic moment”, and these concerts will be talked about for decades to come.

"It would capture the rock ’n’ roll alchemy that happens when Noel and Liam are on stage together,” the tipster mentioned.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite on stage together next summer for the first time since the band's bitter split in 2009.

The band is set to play a number of dates in the UK and Ireland, with their Wembley or Manchester dates tipped for the live recording.

There have also been recent reports that they could embark on a US tour.

The original members of Oasis included Liam as the lead singer, his brother Noel on guitar, Paul Arthurs (aka Bonehead) on guitar, Paul McGuigan (aka Guigsy) on bass, and Tony McCarroll on drums.