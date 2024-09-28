World Culture Festival: Mega Music Concert, ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' shine on day 3

Performances of "White Rabbit, Red Rabbit" and Mega Music Concert on the third day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

The third day of the World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi exuded zesty artistic energy, spotlighting Mega Music Concert starring soulful musicians from diverse countries and Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour’s dramedy White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Saturday.



The highlight of the show, the Mega Music Concert entranced the audience by showcasing the talents of musicians, including Nafees Ahmed Khan, Bashir Khan, Akhtar Chanal, Imran Momina from Pakistan, and ACMA The Band along with several other artistes.





The spirited event, which took place at the June Elia Lawn, captivating audiences with exceptional performances, was masterfully hosted by Nauman Khan and Ahsan Bari.

A theatre workshop by Hope Azeda from Rwanda featured at the World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

International performers included Peace Jolis, Lee Dia, Gasasira Rugamba Serge, and Delah Dube from Rwanda; Sahib Pashazade, Kamran Karimov from Azerbaijan; and Madan Gopal from Nepal.

The extraordinary performances left lasting memories of joy, as the audience reveled in the rich global diversity of music.

Performance of "White Rabbit, Red Rabbit" on the third day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

The internationally acclaimed play, White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, performed by seasoned actors Sarmad Khoosat and Nadia Jamil and produced by Kanwal Khoosat, continued to titillate the art-minded audience's theatrical taste buds on the second day of its performance, following huge applause on Friday.

The dramedy follows the story of an actor who must open the script on stage in front of the audience, knowing nothing of its content and being instructed to prepare an animal impression.

The play has been described by theatre experts as an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theatre.

Mega Music Concert on the third day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

The festival kicked off on Thursday night, following its inauguration by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Muhammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan.



The event radiated cultural richness, drawing diplomats from across the globe, including representatives from Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Oman, who gathered to celebrate the diversity of global arts and cultures.

Artists from different countries are performing on the third day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Facebook/ Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

On this occasion, Governor Tessori stated there was no precedent for such a festival in Pakistan’s history. He expressed his honour in being invited by Shah and extended a warm welcome to the artists coming from 40 countries.

The festival will feature over 100 cultural performances and more than 450 artists, including Pakistani and international theatre, music, and dance groups, as well as fine art exhibitions.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.