Eric Christian Olsen reveals show he enjoys in place of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Eric Christian Olsen played Marty Deeks in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

September 28, 2024

Eric Christian Olsen has revealed if he has any plans to return to the NCIS franchise and named another show he's currently happy making. 

Eric played Marty Deeks in NCIS: Los Angeles from 2010 to 2023. However, fans hope the actor will reprise the role in a spin-off show.

As NCIS prepares to return with its 22nd season, the Fired Up! Star was asked if he’d reprise the role.

“I actively miss Todd, and I was texting with Renee [Felice Smith] this morning, and I see [sister-in-law] Daniela [Ruah] all the time…,” he told TV Line.

He crushed fan hopes by revealing that he is “not so much” planning to make a comeback.

He’s instead happy with “these really good, dramatic or funny scenes” on the show Matlock, which he is executive producing.

This comes after NCIS star Mark Harmon reprised his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the upcoming spin-off NCIS: Origins.

The show will follow a young Leroy and feature Mark in the pilot only. Austin Stowell is playing the younger version of the beloved character.

When asked why he left the show, Mark said in 2023: "Part of taking the job [was] being home — with a young family — not traveling as much doing movies. [But] the first day, we worked 22 hours. So I thought, 'That's not exactly what I thought this was going to be.' But we had a lot of days like that in the first four years." 

